Under-Underground Records' DJ Super Soak (Jason Sudeikis) and Lil Blaster (Nasim Pedrad) promote the 10th Annual Kickspit Underground Rock Festival, featuring acts like Rat Balls, Slit, Thurdersex, Mrs. Potato Dick and Gunt. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Bobby Moynihan Jay Pharoah Jorma Taccone Bobby Moynihan Bruno Mars Jason SUdeikis Kate McKinnon

S38 E5 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

