Sam the Snowman is depressed over 9/11 and terror alerts and feels like narrating Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer isn't important this year. Instead, he takes the kids to visit Ground Zero and it's up to Santa to set him straight. [Season 27, 2001]

Appearing: Amy Poehler Chris Parnell Maya Rudolph Robert Smigel

S27 E9 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

