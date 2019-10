Also available on the NBC app

A group of turkeys take a leisurely stroll only to have it interrupted the shots of hunters trying to kill and eat them for Thanksgiving. One turkey (Fred Armisen), who's grandparents were shot and eaten, attempts to escape by air. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Fred Armisen Jason Sudeikis Kenan Thompson Kristen Wiig Michaela Watkins Tim McGraw

S34 E9 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

