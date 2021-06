Also available on the nbc app

Tourists (Kyle Mooney, Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Jay Pharoah, Bobby Moynihan) ask New Yorkers about how to hail a taxi, find a sex club, where the big apple is and whether they are in New York or Chicago. [Season 39, 2014]

S39 E20 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

