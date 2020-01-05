Tour De Force

Also available on the NBC app

After a breakup, Chrissy is pondering life and tennis in her bedroom, when her boyfriend returns to reconcile. Offstage, the cast question's Lorne's decision to have Chris Evert do this sketch.

Appearing: Lorne Michaels Dana Carvey Phil Hartman Nora Dunn Jan Hooks Chris Evert

S15 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

