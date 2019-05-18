Tags: 1990, Helen Hunt airplane, Helen Hunt David Spade, Helen Hunt flight attendant, Rude stewardess, Rude flight attendant, David Spade flight attendant, "Buh-bye", David Spade airplane, snl, saturday night live, helen hunt, david spade, total bastard airlines
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.