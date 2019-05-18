Total Bastard Airlines

Also available on the NBC app

Flight attendants (David Spade, Helen Hunt ) are incredibly rude to the passengers getting off their plane. [Season 19, 1994]

Appearing: Kevin Nealon Andy Murphy Tim Meadows Ellen Cleghorne Mike Myers Adam Sandler Chris Farley David Spade Helen Hunt Jay Mohr Jim Downey Julia Sweeney Melanie Hutsell Norm MacDonald Rob Schneider Sarah Silverman Tom Davis