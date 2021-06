Also available on the nbc app

The Dublin Town Ramblers (John Goodman, Phil Hartman, Mike Myers, Kevin Nealon) promote their new album, "To Be Sure, It's Time to Rock," and perform Irish versions of rock songs like "Purple Haze," "Stairway to Heaven" and more. [Season 18, 1993]

S18 E15 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

