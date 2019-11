Also available on the NBC app

Conversations at a housewarming party get awkward when Tippy (Nasim Pedrad) constantly tries to catch up on her friends' conversations and finish their stories by making inappropriate assumptions. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer Kenan Thompson Tim Robinson Christoph Waltz Kate McKinnon Nasim Pedrad

