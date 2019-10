Also available on the NBC app

Tina Fey hosts the first episode back from the 2007-2008 Writers' Strike. Steve Martin stops by to motivate Tina and let her know she's more than a writer, then helps build her confidence by having her repeat, "I can do it." [Season 33, 2008]

Appearing: Tina Fey Steve Martin

S33 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-