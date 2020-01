Also available on the NBC app

Tim Calhoun (Will Forte) is unwilling to testify in his drug trial without checking with his lawyer (Colin Firth) first, at least until his lawyer quits when a taped conversation surfaces. [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Will Forte Chris Parnell Colin Firth Fred Armisen

S29 E14 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

