On the way to Bethlehem, a racist cop (Jimmy Fallon) on camelback pulls over the Three Wise Men (Al Sharpton, Tracy Morgan, Kenan Thompson) for suspicious activities in the desert. [Season 29, 2003]

Appearing: Darrell Hammond Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson Tracy Morgan

S29 E7 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

