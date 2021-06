Also available on the nbc app

Thomas Jefferson (Robert De Niro) meets his new slave, Sally Hemings (Maya Rudolph), and quickly becomes infatuated with her. His fellow statesmen (Jimmy Fallon, Chris Parnell) comment that he's known for only dating "black chicks." [Season 28, 2002]

Appearing: Tracy Morgan Amy Poehler Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph

S28 E7 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-