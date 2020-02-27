Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

This Day in SNL History: ESPN Classic

CLIP02/27/20
Also available on the nbc app

On this day in SNL history, ESPN announcers Pete Twinkle (Jason Sudeikis) and Greg Stink (Will Forte) covered the Ladies’ World Cup of Curling with some special shout-outs to the night’s sponsor.

Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, espn, snl history, jason sudeikis, Will Forte, sports, saturday night live espn, saturday night live sport, Jennifer Lopez, olympics, curling, snl olympics, snl curling, peter twinkle, greg stink
S45 E016 minWeb ExclusiveComedyLate Night
2019
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 47
  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.