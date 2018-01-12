The War in Words

A PBS World War I documentary reveals letters written by a separated military couple, James (Mikey Day) and Margaret (Claire Foy), that take an unexpected turn.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl host, snl 44, snl season 44, season 44, snl host claire foy, claire foy, kenan thompson, mikey day, chris redd, james, margaret, ezekial moses, war in words, wwi, world war 1, letters, war documentary
