The ladies of The View (Nasim Pedrad, Kristin Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Fred Armisen) discuss Don't Ask, Don't Tell, gay people keeping secrets, the Oscar nominations and interview Oscar-winner Mel Gibson (Ashton Kutcher). [Season 35, 2010]

