The View: Jenny McCarthy on Vaccines

The women of The View (Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor) welcome Jenny McCarthy (Emma Stone) to the show.
Appearing:
Tags: snl, saturday night live, snl season 44, snl 44, the view, emma stone, aidy bryant, leslie jones, kate mckinnon, cecily strong, melissa villaseñor, heidi gardner, lori laughlin, felicity huffman, college admissions scandal, college scandal, college, the view snl
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.