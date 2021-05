Also available on the nbc app

While screaming at his recruits, a drill sergeant (Seth MacFarlane) reveals that he stuttered as a child and demands that his recruits tell him if he has stuttered recently. Suddenly, the drill sergeant begins to stutter. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Kenan Thompson Taran Killam Tim Robinson

