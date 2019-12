Also available on the NBC app

After the success of The Carrie Diaries, the CW Network presents The Sopranos Diaries. Viewers get to watch Tony Soprano (Bobby Moynihan), Paulie Walnuts (Fred Armisen) and Silvio Dante (Bill Hader) survive high school in the '80s. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Adam Levine Aidy Bryant Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Fred Armisen Kate McKinnon Tim Robinson

S38 E12 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved