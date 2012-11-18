Main Content

Saturday Night Live
The Situation Room: David Patraeus

CLIP11/17/12
CNN's Wolf Blitzer tries to answer the question Americans are asking after the news of David Patraeus' sex scandal surfaced: who is Jill Kelley?

Appearing:Bobby MoynihanCecily StrongTim Robinson
S38 E84 minHighlightComedyLate Night
