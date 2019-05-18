In this short mockumentary film, teen girls scream for Beatles-parody band The Rutles (Eric Idle, Neil Innes, David Battley, John Halsey) as they perform the hit song "I Must Be in Love." [Season 2, 1976]
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.