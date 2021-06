Also available on the nbc app

A commercial for the Rosé Zone, the new channel that brings together all of reality TV's trashiest moments. No more boring recaps, make-ups or conversation, just non-stop women behaving badly all-day, everyday. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Vanessa Bayer

S39 E6 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

