Also available on the NBC app

WWF stars Mick Foley, Big Show, Triple H and Vince McMahon stop by to watch The Rock deliver his monologue.

Appearing: Lorne Michaels Tracy Morgan Hugh Fink Triple H Big Show Mick Foley The Rock Vince McMahon Michael Schur Steve Cragg

S25 E15 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-