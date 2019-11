Also available on the NBC app

Upon winning an Oscar, Vanessa Redgrave (Jane Curtin) uses her acceptance speech to spout her political views. She's then followed by Yasser Arafat (John Belushi), Anwar Sadat (Garrett Morris), and Jimmy Carter (Dan Aykroyd). [Season 3, 1978]

