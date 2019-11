Also available on the NBC app

Frustrated patrons are annoyed that they can only get cheeseburgers, chips and Pepsi at The Olympia Restaurant. A featured patron (Robert Klein) really wants eggs and argues with the staff including Pete (John Belushi). [Season 3, 1978]

Appearing: Gilda Radner Jane Curtin Garrett Morris Bill Murray Dan Aykroyd Don Novello John Belushi Laraine Newman Robert Klein

S3 E10 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

