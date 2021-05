Also available on the nbc app

Zach (Andy Samberg) hosts "The New Boyfriend Talk Show" and interviews his mother's (Jane Lynch) current boyfriend Mike (Jason Sudeikis). Much to Mike's surprise, the 100th episode is dedicated to his mom's many past boyfriends. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Jane Lynch Kenan Thompson

S36 E3 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-