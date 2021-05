Also available on the nbc app

Todd (Bill Murray), with his dad (Buck Henry) acting as chauffeur and chaperone, picks up Lisa (Gilda Radner) to take her to the high school prom. They convince Lisa's mom (Jane Curtin) to come along to the prom with them. [Season 3, 1978]

S3 E20 8 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

