Patti Stanger (Scarlett Johansson) has her hands full trying to find a match for Candice (Vanessa Bayer), an unattractive millionaire with "champagne tastes and an ass face". [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Taran Killam Abby Elliott Bobby Moynihan Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer

S36 E6 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

