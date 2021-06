Also available on the nbc app

Miley Cyrus (Vanessa Bayer) talks with her biggest fan (Justin Bieber) who disses Justin Bieber. She reveals her rebellious new tattoo and surprise wedding with Liam Hemsworth (Taran Killam). With Jason Sudeikis as Billy Ray Cyrus. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Bobby Moynihan Taran Killam Tim Robinson

