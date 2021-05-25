Main Content

Saturday Night Live
The McLaughlin Group

CLIP12/01/90
John McLaughlin (Dana Carvey) interviews his guests (John Goodman, Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon, Jan Hooks) at breakneck speed, while asking increasing bizarre questions. [Season 16, 1990]

Appearing:
Tags: Dana Carvey John McLaughlin, McLaughlin Group, Dana Carvey wrong, John Goodman, John Goodman Jack Germond, Dana Carvey, john mclaughlin, John Goodman, Kevin Nealon, jack germond, Talk Show, SNL, Saturday Night Live
S16 E74 minHighlightComedyLate Night
