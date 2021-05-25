John McLaughlin (Dana Carvey) interviews his guests (John Goodman, Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon, Jan Hooks) at breakneck speed, while asking increasing bizarre questions. [Season 16, 1990]
Appearing:
Tags: Dana Carvey John McLaughlin, McLaughlin Group, Dana Carvey wrong, John Goodman, John Goodman Jack Germond, Dana Carvey, john mclaughlin, John Goodman, Kevin Nealon, jack germond, Talk Show, SNL, Saturday Night Live
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.