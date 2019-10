Also available on the NBC app

A rich man (Vince Vaughn) who lives on a hill overlooking a school pays for the school's prom and then attends the prom. He dances with two students (Bobby Moynihan, Taran Killam) and shows them how to come out of their shells. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Jay Pharoah Aidy Bryant Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Tim Robinson

S38 E18 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

