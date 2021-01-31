A college kid (John Krasinski) has a unique way of defending his brother (Andrew Dismukes) from bullies (Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson, Punkie Johnson).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, John Krasinski, john Krasinski snl, pete davidson, Mikey Day, kyle mooney, andrew dismukes, punkie johnson, bullies, bullies snl, Saturday night live bullies, comics, comic books, high school, cousin, family, Father, the loser, loser, The Simpsons, Brothers, Friendship
