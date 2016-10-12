The Lead with Jake Tapper Cold Open

Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) speaks with Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) and future head of the DEA, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), about President-elect Donald Trump's controversial cabinet appointments.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1713, John Cena, Jake Tapper, Kellyanne Conway, Walter White, Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon, Bryan Cranston
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.