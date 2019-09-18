The Killer Bees

Also available on the NBC app

They're bees, they're banditos, they're desperate. South American Killer Bees invade the home of Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner, desperate for pollen and screen time.

Appearing: Gilda Radner Dan Aykroyd Garrett Morris John Belush Neil Levy Tom Schiller Chevy Chase Elliott Gould Jane Curtin Paula Kahn

S1 E9 9 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-