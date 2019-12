Also available on the NBC app

On this episode of "Pimpin Pimpin Pimpin with Katt Williams," Katt talks to some of this year's most talked-about Academy Award winners, presenters and attendees.

Appearing: Jay Pharoah Brooks Wheelan Lena Dunham Taran Killam Noel Wells

S39 E15 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved