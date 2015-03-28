When Dr. Bones (Dwayne Johnson) gets shot with poisoned darts in the chest, butt and groin, Short-Long (Pete Davidson) and Miss Reese (Kate McKinnon) vie to be the one that gets to suck the poison out.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 40, Episode 1678, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Short-Tall, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, The Jungle, miss reese
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.