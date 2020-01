Also available on the NBC app

On the Irish home makeover show You Call This a House Do Ya?, host "Buildin'" Finn McQuinn (Seth Meyers) and his workers renovate the home of an Irishman (Liam Neeson) by emptying out the ash trays and moving chairs around. [Season 30, 2004]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Liam Neeson

S30 E5 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-