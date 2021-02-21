A group (Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes) faces some challenges recording a rap video inside of a grocery store.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Regé-Jean Page, regé-jean page snl, the grocery rap, the grocery rap snl, the grocery rap saturday night live, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, kyle mooney, andrew dismukes, grocery store, apple jacks, ben and jerry’s, comedy rap, face masks, COVID-19, coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, digiorno pizza, teddy grahms, viral video, infuenza, anti-maskers, security, break and enter
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.