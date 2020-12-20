A family (Kristen Wiig, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Chloe Fineman) has an awkward morning with "Mr. Grinch" (Pete Davidson).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl the grinch, Saturday night live the grinch, Christmas, snl christmas episode, Saturday night live Christmas episode, the Grinch, pete davidson, Mikey Day, cecily strong, chloe fineman, Steve Higgins, Dr Seuss, threesome
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.