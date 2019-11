Also available on the NBC app

GM CEO Mary Barra (Kate McKinnon) testifies that she knows nothing about what the old GM CEO knew about Chevy Cobalt's defective ignition switch. Also, she's not sure what she knows or when she learned what she may or may not know. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Taran Killam Cecily Strong Mike O’Brien Bobby Moynihan

S39 E17 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

