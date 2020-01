Also available on the NBC app

12-year-old Maria's (Rachel Dratch) recent growth spurt proves problematic in regards to her involvement on the children's show "The Fun Friends Club," and the director (Jimmy Fallon) tries to break the news to Maria. [Season 28, 2003]

Appearing: Jimmy Fallon Rachel Dratch Ray Liotta

S28 E10 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

