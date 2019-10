Also available on the NBC app

On this episode of "The Denise Show," host Brian (Adam Sandler) dwells on his painful breakup with Denise (Shannen Doherty) five weeks back, takes calls, then calls and hangs up on Denise and her new boyfriend (Norm Macdonald). [Season 19, 1993]

Appearing: Jim Downey Adam Sandler Tim Meadows Chris Farley Norm MacDonald Phil Hartman Shannen Doherty

