On this talk show for leprechauns, host Brendan Boyle (Colin Quinn) welcomes guest Wee Ned Clancy (Sting), who creates limericks on the spot from audience suggestions but they all center around misogynistic topics. [Season 22, 1997]

Appearing: Paula Pell Hugh Fink Molly Shannon Cheri Oteri Colin Quinn Tim Meadows Tracy Morgan

