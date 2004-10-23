The Adventures of Peter O'Toole and Michael Caine

Also available on the NBC app

Michael Caine (Seth Meyers) and Peter O'Toole (Jude Law) drunkenly wander into a Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Express to host their talk show, An Evening with Peter and Michael. [Season 30, 2004]

Appearing: Jude Law Seth Meyers Rachel Dratch Kenan Thompson

S30 E3 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

