Saturday Night Live
The Adventures of KoKo

CLIP02/14/87
In chapter two of The Adventures of Koko, Mishu and Lebee, they learn the lesson of humility on Miss Connie's Fable Nook.

Appearing:
Tags: Mentally challenged club-footed giant Lebee, Koko, Mishu, Clowns prancing, Dana Carvey as Koko, Dennis Miller as Mishu, Dana Carvey and Dennis Miller as clowns, Swimsuit model Paulina, Princess Paulina
S12 E115 minHighlightComedyLate Night
