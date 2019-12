Also available on the NBC app

Marge (Jan Hooks) dotes on the men in her family (Phil Hartman, John Lithgow, Dana Carvey, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon) who loosen their belts, belch, pass gas and promptly fall asleep after the Thanksgiving feast. [Season 14, 1988]

Appearing: Jan Hooks Dana Carvey Phil Hartman Victoria Jackson John Lithgow Jon Lovitz Kevin Nealon

S14 E6 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

