To address the disparity between Christmas and Thanksgiving songs recorded in The Library of Congress, The National Endowment for the Arts auditions a number of artists to find and support Thanksgiving music. [Season 22, 1996]

Appearing: Ana Gasteyer Will Ferrell Cheri Oteri Chris Kattan Darrell Hammond Jim Breuer Mark McKinney Molly Shannon Phil Hartman Tim Meadows Tracy Morgan

