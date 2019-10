Also available on the NBC app

A family (Aidy Bryant, Taran Killam, Kyle Mooney, Bobby Moynihan) is shocked when their son (Josh Hutcherson) comes home from college just in time for Thanksgiving dinner with his girlfriend (Vanessa Bayer)... who's a turkey. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Bobby Moynihan Josh Hutcherson Kyle Mooney Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer

S39 E7 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved