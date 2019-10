Also available on the NBC app

Four grown-ups (Bill Murray, Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin, Paul Shaffer) can't believe that they are still relegated to the kids table; however, their behavior winds up being pretty childish. With Bea Arthur. [Season 5, 1979].

Appearing: Bea Arthur Bill Murray Jane Curtin Laraine Newman Paul Shaffer

S5 E5 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-