The Tax Masters, Patrick (Jason Sudeikis) and Daniel Cox (Fred Armisen) are putting their heads together to solve your tax problems, but the director of their commercial (Jane Lynch) would rather you didn't know that. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Fred Armisen Jane Lynch Jason Sudeikis Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer

