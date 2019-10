Also available on the NBC app

Target Lady (Kristen Wiig), whose odd behavior annoys her customers, encounters her first lesbian (Aidy Bryant) and thinks up unusual uses for maxi-pads and deodorant. With Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Jay Pharoah Kristen Wiig Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Aidy Bryant Bobby Moynihan

S38 E20 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

